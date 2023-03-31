Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.