DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE T opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

