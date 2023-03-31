Veriti Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

About Enbridge

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

