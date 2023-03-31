DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

