Aspiriant LLC Acquires 3,965 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

