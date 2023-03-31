Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

