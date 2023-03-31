Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

