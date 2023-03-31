Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.27 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

