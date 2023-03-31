U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

