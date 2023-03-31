Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 106,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.