Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $403.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.10 and its 200 day moving average is $404.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

