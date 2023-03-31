Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

