Veriti Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

