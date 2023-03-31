KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 634.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.