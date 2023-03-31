Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

