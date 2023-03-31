Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

