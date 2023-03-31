Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,929 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.