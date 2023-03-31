Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $458.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.94.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.