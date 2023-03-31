Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

MMM stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

