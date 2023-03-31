Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.