The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

