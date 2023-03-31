Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.08 and a 200 day moving average of $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.