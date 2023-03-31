Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10. The company has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

