iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

