iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

