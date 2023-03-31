Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

