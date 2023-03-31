DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

