Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

