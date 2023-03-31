Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

