Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

