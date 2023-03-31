Domani Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

