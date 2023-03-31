iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,028,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.