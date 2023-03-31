Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $222.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

