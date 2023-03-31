Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,056 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

