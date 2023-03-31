Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

