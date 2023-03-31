Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

