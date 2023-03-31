Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capitol Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 5.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

