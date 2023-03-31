Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

