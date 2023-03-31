The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,887.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 161,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

