Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The company has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

