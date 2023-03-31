Credit Suisse Group Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

