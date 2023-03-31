Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average of $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

