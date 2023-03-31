Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $320.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

