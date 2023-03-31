Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

