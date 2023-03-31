Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $358.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.