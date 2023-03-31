Aspiriant LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 55,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

