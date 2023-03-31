CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.