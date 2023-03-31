Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 714,210 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 714,210 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

