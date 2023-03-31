PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

