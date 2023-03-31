Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

